Alaska Judge Reinstates Dan J. Sullivan in Senate Primary

An Alaska judge ruled that Dan J. Sullivan can remain on the ballot for the state's August primary, reversing a previous decision. The ruling addressed concerns over voter confusion as both he and another Dan Sullivan are running. The decision is expected to be appealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Alaska Judge Has Ruled That Dan J Sullivan Can Join Republican Us Senator Dan Sullivan On The States August Primary Ballot | Updated: 27-06-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 23:21 IST
Alaska Judge Reinstates Dan J. Sullivan in Senate Primary

An Alaska judge has ruled former U.S. Forest Service worker and retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan eligible to appear on the state's August 18 primary ballot, alongside current Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. This decision overturns an earlier ruling by state election officials, which had removed him citing potential voter confusion.

The initial disqualification arose after Republican Party officials, including Senator Sullivan, suggested that the challenger might mislead voters and aid Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola. Judge Thomas Matthews, however, found that the criteria for removal were not supported by either the Constitution or state election laws.

With candidates from all parties appearing on a nonpartisan primary ballot, the top four will proceed to the general election in November. The ruling may be appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court as election officials face a looming deadline to begin printing ballots.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026