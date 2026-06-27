Alaska Judge Reinstates Dan J. Sullivan in Senate Primary

An Alaska Judge Has Ruled That Dan J Sullivan Can Join Republican Us Senator Dan Sullivan On The States August Primary Ballot

An Alaska judge has ruled former U.S. Forest Service worker and retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan eligible to appear on the state's August 18 primary ballot, alongside current Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. This decision overturns an earlier ruling by state election officials, which had removed him citing potential voter confusion.

The initial disqualification arose after Republican Party officials, including Senator Sullivan, suggested that the challenger might mislead voters and aid Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola. Judge Thomas Matthews, however, found that the criteria for removal were not supported by either the Constitution or state election laws.

With candidates from all parties appearing on a nonpartisan primary ballot, the top four will proceed to the general election in November. The ruling may be appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court as election officials face a looming deadline to begin printing ballots.