Left Menu

Tragic Train Derailment in Thailand: Crane Collapse Kills 29

A construction crane's collapse onto a moving train in northeastern Thailand resulted in a deadly derailment, killing 29 and injuring 64. The incident occurred on a future high-speed rail line. Emergency services continue recovery efforts at the accident site, part of a larger Southeast Asia rail project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:42 IST
Tragic Train Derailment in Thailand: Crane Collapse Kills 29
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand, causing a fiery derailment that claimed the lives of at least 29 people on Wednesday.

The accident, which left 64 others injured, occurred on a line that is part of a future high-speed rail project destined to connect China with Southeast Asia.

The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial public relations office reported that the crane was involved in building an elevated section of the railway when it fell onto the train travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province. Rescue operations continue at the scene to search for victims and provide first aid.

TRENDING

1
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

 India
2
Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

 Global
3
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

 India
4
Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026