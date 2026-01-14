Tragic Train Derailment in Thailand: Crane Collapse Kills 29

A construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand, causing a fiery derailment that claimed the lives of at least 29 people on Wednesday.

The accident, which left 64 others injured, occurred on a line that is part of a future high-speed rail project destined to connect China with Southeast Asia.

The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial public relations office reported that the crane was involved in building an elevated section of the railway when it fell onto the train travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province. Rescue operations continue at the scene to search for victims and provide first aid.