Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's grandmother turns 93, B-town pours greetings

Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran star Soni Razdan shared a glimpse of her 'Iron Lady' mom on social media from her 93rd birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:46 IST
Alia Bhatt's grandmother turns 93, B-town pours greetings
Alia Bhatt, Gertrude Hoelzer (Image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran star Soni Razdan shared a glimpse of her 'Iron Lady' mom on social media from her 93rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' actor shared a clip of her 'mummy' Gertrude Hoelzer from her birthday a day before, enjoying a cup of hot beverage with sandwiches.

In the caption, she wrote, "My inimitable mummy on her 93'rd birthday yesterday. Happy Birthday mummy nothing stops this lady does it !" The post was flooded with likes and love-filled comments.

Pooja Bhatt commented, "Trudy! Uffff! Bow to her spirit!" "Happy bday," Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor added.

Aahana Kumra wrote, "Oh my god!!!! She's gorgeous!!! Happy birthday to the Iron Lady!!" Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which also stars Ajay Devgn.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022