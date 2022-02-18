Alia Bhatt's grandmother turns 93, B-town pours greetings

Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran star Soni Razdan shared a glimpse of her 'Iron Lady' mom on social media from her 93rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' actor shared a clip of her 'mummy' Gertrude Hoelzer from her birthday a day before, enjoying a cup of hot beverage with sandwiches.

In the caption, she wrote, "My inimitable mummy on her 93'rd birthday yesterday. Happy Birthday mummy nothing stops this lady does it !" The post was flooded with likes and love-filled comments.

Pooja Bhatt commented, "Trudy! Uffff! Bow to her spirit!" "Happy bday," Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor added.

Aahana Kumra wrote, "Oh my god!!!! She's gorgeous!!! Happy birthday to the Iron Lady!!" Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which also stars Ajay Devgn.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25. (ANI)

