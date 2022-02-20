Millie Bobby Brown celebrates birthday with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Barbie-Ken costumes

Millie Bobby Brown is ringing in adulthood with a classic childhood themed birthday outfit. As per People Magazine, the 'Stranger Things' star was first romantically linked to Jake Bongiovi last June after they were spotted holding hands.

The actor celebrated her 18th birthday with Bongiovi, sharing photos of their matching looks inspired by Barbie and Ken. "Hey Ken!" Brown wrote in the caption. Brown donned a blonde wig and an embroidered corset over a lacy white dress. Bongiovi, 19, wore a brown floral-printed shirt.

"Ur rly pretty," Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, commented on Brown's post. Her friends, including a few 'Stranger Things' costars, also flooded the comment section with celebratory messages.

"Birthday girl," Noah Schnapp wrote. "Loves it," Paris Hilton commented.

"Happy birthday lovely!" Emma Bunton added. Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in November when she posted a photo of him planting a kiss on her cheek while they rode the London Eye Ferris wheel.

The 'Enola Holmes' actor is currently gearing up for the premiere of 'Stranger Things' season 4, which Netflix announced is debuting in two parts on May 27 and July 1. The streaming giant also revealed that the show will end after its fifth season. Brown previously opened up to People Magazine about growing up in the spotlight.

"I think I'm becoming stronger," she said in 2020. "It's difficult because I'm still growing. I haven't evaluated that yet so I'll get back to you." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)