The Expendables 4: Current state of play & other details!

The Expendables franchise is coming to an end with The Expendables 4. The Expendables is an action thriller franchise written by Sylvester Stallone and based on characters created by David Callaham, and additional media. The film series itself was created to pay homage to the blockbuster action films of the 1980s and 1990s. It also pays tribute to the action stars of those decades, as well as more recent stars in action.

The Expendables 4 is going to be the final outing of the series, like all the previous installment the fourth sequel is also based on an original story by Spenser Cohen, who also serves as the co-scriptwriter on the project along with Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. The lead star, Jason Statham, serves as a producer along with Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Kevin King.

There will also be spin-off film identified as "Christmas Story" which is under pre-production from October 2021.The Expendables spin-off film is directed by D.J. Caruso and screen writes by Max Adams.

The principal photography for The Expendables 4 was officially commenced on September 29, 2021. In October 2021, Sylvester Stallone announced on social media that he had finished filming his scenes for the movie.

The Expendables 4 is set to see the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), and Randy Couture (Setup), reprising their original roles from the last three installments as the leading quartet of mercenaries.

Other cast members who are returning to reprise their roles include rapper/actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Den of Thieves), Thai martial arts legend Tony Jaa (OngBak), Iko Uwais (Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins), and Megan Fox (Jennifer's Body) as the female lead, along with Andy Garcia, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran.

The official synopsis for The Expendables 4 is yet to be revealed but the President of Acquisitions and Co-productions of Lionsgate, Jason Constantine described the film as a "no-holds-barred action film" that will "raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

Although there is no exact release date for The Expendables 4 but it is scheduled to be theatrically released sometime in 2022! Stay tuned!

