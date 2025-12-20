Betrayed Yet Resilient: A Mother's Struggle and Resolve

A woman, angered by her husband's betrayal, initially refused to accept her newborn son and declined to breastfeed him at the district hospital, officials shared. This put medical staff in a challenging position as they sought an amicable resolution.

After extensive counselling, the woman agreed to embrace her role as a mother, deciding to raise her baby without attributing the father's name. She expressed her determination to raise the child independently, despite the difficult circumstances she faced.

Having endured a painful labor during a train journey to the hospital, aided by the Government Railway Police, the woman recounted feeling abandoned by her husband, who left her while pregnant. Hospital staff continue to provide comprehensive care for both mother and child, awaiting their recovery before discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)