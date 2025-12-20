Trump's Bold Move: Slashing Healthcare Costs
President Trump announced plans to meet with health insurers to negotiate lower prices amidst rising premiums. Additionally, a landmark agreement with nine pharmaceutical companies aims to reduce medication costs for the government's Medicaid program and cash payers, bringing U.S. prices closer to international standards.
In a significant move to tackle rising healthcare costs, President Donald Trump has made plans to meet with health insurers, aiming to negotiate lower insurance prices. Trump's plan comes at a critical time as many Americans face potential spikes in their insurance premiums.
At a White House event, Trump suggested that with one decisive meeting, insurers could cut their rates by as much as 50% to 70%. The president's comments highlight his administration's push to alleviate the financial burden on American citizens by bringing down healthcare expenses.
Furthermore, Trump announced that nine pharmaceutical giants, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences, have agreed to reduce drug prices for Medicaid and cash payers. This initiative aims to align U.S. drug prices more closely with those of other wealthy nations, marking a significant victory in the ongoing fight for affordable healthcare.
