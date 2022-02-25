Left Menu

'Popularity Papers' to get TV adaptation

Young adult book series Popularity Papers will be getting a TV adaptation. The original book series tells the story of two best friends -- Lydia Goldblatt and Julie Graham-Chang -- who are on a mission to crack the popularity code and dismantle the social construct for middle-schoolers everywhere.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:03 IST
'Popularity Papers' to get TV adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

Young adult book series ''Popularity Papers'' will be getting a TV adaptation. According to Variety, Corus Media-backed Aircraft Picutres is producing the project along with WexWorks Media. The original book series tells the story of two best friends -- Lydia Goldblatt and Julie Graham-Chang -- who are on a mission to crack the popularity code and dismantle the social construct for middle-schoolers everywhere. Using the scientific method, the girls conduct social experiments on their peers with hilarious results.

The single-camera live-action comedy series will air on youth-centric Canadian channel YTV.

Vivian Lin is attached as the showrunner and has also co-created the television series with Amanda Brook Perrin.

Matthew Wexler of WexWorks Media, Amelia Johnson of BBC Studios as well as Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen of Aircraft Pictures will executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022