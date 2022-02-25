Netflix Virgin River Season 4: Updates on plotline, cast & release date

Virgin River Season 3 premiered on July 9, 2021. The season left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships. After successfully showcasing a few interesting turns and twists in Season 3, the romantic drama is set to be back with Virgin River Season 4. Netflix quietly renewed the show for a fourth season even before they dropped Virgin River Season 3. Virgin River Season 4 reportedly began its pre-production works just weeks after the release of Season 3. Here's everything we know about the upcoming series.

When could Virgin River Season 4 release?

Virgin River Season 4 was officially renewed for the fourth and fifth seasons in September last year. Alexandra Breckenridge, who is known for playing Mel Monroe, announced in December that she has had completed playing her scene for the fourth season of the drama. The filming has already wrapped up, and the series is under post-production. As per Martin Henderson's post on his social media page, the series went for post-production. Therefore we could guess Virgin River Season 4 to release in Q2-Q3 2022 (anywhere between April and July 2022).

In February of 2022, Martin Henderson (Jack) confirmed that he's recording voiceovers for season four in post-production—boding well for the fourth season to be ready by the summer of 2022. "Back at work…getting season 4 good and ready for consumption," he wrote on Instagram.

Later that month, Breckenridge noted in an Instagram Story that she had finished her last ADR for the season. ("For those of you who don't know what ADR is, I think it stands for Audio Digital Recording," she clarified. "So, like, say you're working outside and there's a lot of traffic, and we can't really hear what you're saying, we have to go in afterwards, in post-production, and match our dialogue to the screen in a sound booth.")

What could be the plot for Virgin River Season 4?

Before discussing Virgin River Season 4, let's have a quick recap of what happened so far.

Jack (played by Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) got back together. Jack took out a ring, and Mel surprised him with the news that she is pregnant. But he has not fathered her child. Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack. He insisted he was not the killer. Hope (Annette O'Toole) returned to the town only to get in a car accident and she was in serious condition last we heard. Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) husband (Patrick Sabongui) is the worst.

The third season left with several cliffhangers to solve in Virgin River Season 4. Before the renewal of the fourth season, the executive producer Sue Tenney said to TV Insider it will reveal the name of the father of Mel's baby. She said, "If we have a Season 4, it will be revealed at the end of [it] and it's a driving storyline in [it]."

She added, "I will say if we get to go into a Season 4 that the audience will be genuinely surprised at who's behind all of it."

Martin Henderson explains to TV Insider, "At the drop of a hat, she goes and [uses the embryos she had with] her dead ex-husband. It's rather a quick reaction to Jack's rejection. Jack would have felt that perhaps they could talk about it or that she would maybe give it a couple of weeks before deciding to do that."

Sue Tenney also promises that Jack and Mel are going to get married in Virgin River Season 4. She said, "Eventually, they are going to get married."

In December a video of Virgin River season 4 has been released on its official Instagram page with a major spoiler that Annette O'Toole could be back in the fourth season.

The video captioned: "'Hope and the ladies… It's a wrap for all on S4!,' shows a glimpse of Annette O'Toole back in town as Hope."

Annette O'Toole was unable to perform in the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, except for a few appearances where she participated through video calls. After Season 3, it was rumored that Annette O'Toole would return in Virgin River Season 4, but nothing was confirmed officially until the recent Instagram update.

In Virgin River Season 3, Hope (Annette O'Toole) had a brain injury after having a car accident. Thankfully, she was alive and admitted to a hospital. We might see Hope and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) become friends in Virgin River Season 4.

Tenney told EW: "The more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope. It starts as very antagonistic...In the slow burn category, you'll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship." (Maybe Muriel will show up to take care of Hope as Hope recovers?)

Who are the cast in Virgin River Season 4?

Virgin River is likely to bring back Jack(Martin Henderson), Charmaine(Lauren Hammersley), Doc (Tim Matheson), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey), Lizzie(Sarah Dugdale), Brady(Benjamin Hollingsworth), Brie (Zibby Allen), Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), John (Colin Lawrence), and Hope (Annette O'Toole) among others.

Currently, there is no official release date for Virgin River Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to get more updates!

