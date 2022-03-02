Sufficient evidence to refuse bail to drug peddler arrested in drugs on cruise case: NDPS court

A special court here while denying bail to alleged drug peddler Abdul Kadar Shaikh in the drugs on cruise case, has observed that there was sufficient evidence to show his complicity in a serious offence pertaining to commercial quantity of drugs.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, had rejected Shaikh's bail last month, and the detailed order with reasons was made available on Wednesday.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is one of the prime accused in the case, is presently out on bail.

In its order, the court noted that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized 2.5 gm of Ecstasy and 54.3 gm of commercial quantity of Mephedrone.

''There is sufficient evidence on record showing complicity of the applicant/accused (Shaikh) in commission of a serious and grave offence pertaining to commercial quantity of contraband,'' the court said.

''Considering the evidence on record, it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant/accused no. 9 (Shaikh) is not guilty of such offence and he is not likely to commit such offence while on bail,'' it added.

Shaikh was arrested by the NCB on October 4, 2021.

The accused in his bail plea had claimed that he had been falsely implicated and he was not involved in any drug trafficking network.

The NCB's case is that Shaikh supplied Ecstasy to co-accused Mohak Jaiswal, who in turn distributed the drug to the other accused in the case. At least 20 people were arrested by the NCB in October-November last year in the cruise case. Shaikh and a co-accused remain in custody while 18 others, including Aryan Khan, have been granted bail.

