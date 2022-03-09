Black Clover Chapter 326: Yami might join the action against Lucifero

Chapter 326 of the Japanese manga Black Clover is the upcoming installment fans are waiting for. Lucifero continues to fight with several members of the Magic Knights and Golden Dawn squad. The heroes step forward one by one to battle against Lucifero. In the last few chapters, fans also witness several new spells and collaborations between Yami, Nacht, Asta, and Yuno.

Black Clover Chapter 326 will be out on coming Sunday without any break. The raw scan is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two days before the official release. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day that the original chapter will be released. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media.

Black Clover Chapter 326 is likely to depict an epic battle between Lucifero and Yami. The upcoming chapter has mystery in store. Though Asta is the only one who may bring the supreme devil down, it would be interesting to see what Yami can do. Hopefully, Yami's Dark Magic can bring some changes in the fight because last time Asta could not stand against Lucifero's gravity.

We saw Kids' Playground in the previous chapter. Black Clover Chapter 326 might show that the devil releasing an incredible amount of power to dispel off Kids' Playground, noted Recent Highlights. He was finding it hard to act in the mana zone and chose to get rid of it altogether.

To protect the squad members, Nacht and Yami gave their best to block Lucifero. They promised to save the members together. Nacht had been keeping tabs on the Black Bulls and agreed with Yami that they have all exceeded their potential.

In Black Clover Chapter 326, Yuno will back up Yami since his star magic won't manage to boost Asta. It will be interesting to see how the attack takes place. However, either Asta or Yami will be in charge to confront Lucifero, this time the devil will try hard to finish him.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App.

