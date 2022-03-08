Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68: Will Boruto & Naruto’s relationship deteriorate?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68 is getting hype on social media with different spoilers and predictions about the storyline. The manga follows a monthly schedule, so fans have to wait for a month to get more updates on the next chapter. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 68 will be out two to three days before the release.

Kawaki frees Shikamaru from Code's clutches. Naruto and Shikamaru also ask why Boruto could come back to life. Now Boruto is a complete Otsutsuki. Boruto Chapter 68 will reveal many secrets on the matter.

In Boruto Chapter 68, Boruto will be in his own sense and hopefully, he will get help from Momoshiki. Momoshiki is becoming his good partner. This will be proved again in the upcoming chapter.

According to the Reddit user NoxaneAnime, we could see everyone is coming home in the upcoming chapter. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68, Kawaki is surprised to see Boruto alive. Naruto might have talks with Kawaki and Boruto to make the situation calm. Unfortunately, Kawaki gets angry. But Boruto supports Kawaki. The relationship between the father and son started deteriorating again.

The prediction continues: "Kawaki is now present in Amado's lab all the time. Shikamaru aggravates this situation at the Kage meetings. Naruto decides to leave the post of Hokage due to the fact that he cannot withstand all this psychologically and morally. Kakashi returns to the role of Hokage."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68 is likely to be released on March 20, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 68 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240: Ikada, Boruto & others have a big trouble in front