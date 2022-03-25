Left Menu

Maluma makes directorial debut with 'Mojando Asientos', launches production company

Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma has unveiled his new production company Royalty Films and is all set to make his directorial debut with 'Mojando Asientos'

25-03-2022
Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma has unveiled his new production company Royalty Films and is all set to make his directorial debut with 'Mojando Asientos' According to Billboard, the song's music video will be co-directed by Cesar 'TES' Pimienta and Rayner Alba 'PHRAA'.

It has been shot in the star's hometown in Medellin and is the company's first-ever release, which has been created to support new Latin creatives within the music, film and television and commercial fields. "I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists," Maluma said in a statement. Moving forward, he will direct and produce almost all of his music videos.

As per Billboard, the 'Hawai' singer is currently on his Papi Juancho Europe Tour and is also working on his upcoming album. 'Mojando Asientos', has been produced by The Rude Boyz and is the first single from the set due later this year. (ANI)

