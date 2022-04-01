Entertainment News Roundup: Razzies rescind 'award' poking fun at Bruce Willis; Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Razzies rescind 'award' poking fun at Bruce Willis

The Razzies on Thursday rescinded the satirical award they had created poking fun at Bruce Willis for his body of work in 2021 after his family announced he was retiring from acting due to the cognitive disorder aphasia. The awards' founders also rescinded a worst actress nomination for Shelley Duvall in the 1980 film "The Shining" because of reported mistreatment by late director Stanley Kubrick.

Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public comments since he was slapped in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday, said he is "still processing" the incident that made headlines around the world. "How was YOUR weekend?" Rock asked on Wednesday night of a sold-out crowd at Boston's Wilbur Theatre. He made it clear from the onset he did not plan to address the Oscars incident at length.

'KPOP' musical set to debut on Broadway later this year

South Korea's distinctive music genre K-pop has been turned into a musical, "KPOP", that will open on Broadway in New York later this year. Luna, a former member of K-pop group f(x), will make her Broadway debut in the show, which tells the story of various K-pop superstars who are preparing for a special one-night-only concert.

Film academy starts disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday its board of governors has initiated disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

Gary Oldman leads team of failed spies in thriller series 'Slow Horses'

New Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses" offers a less glamorous take on the British secret services, centering around a group of bored MI5 misfits. The show stars Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the role of Jackson Lamb, a quick-witted but ill-mannered head of a team of intelligence officers who have been relegated to MI5's agent graveyard "Slough House" after committing public slip-ups such as leaving classified documents on a train or sleeping with an ambassador's wife.

Big Grammys questions: Will Olivia Rodrigo make a clean sweep? What will Ye do?

It's anyone's guess who will prevail at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, in a field that ranges from teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo to 95-year-old singer Tony Bennett and rapper Kanye West. Rodrigo, 19, is nominated in the top four categories - album, song, and record of the year and best new artist - at the music industry's highest honors. Only two musicians in Grammys history have swept all four categories on the same night.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum bond over humour and action in 'The Lost City'

Hollywood stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum say they became close while making the new blockbuster "The Lost City" , connecting over their shared, juvenile sense of humor. The romantic comedy adventure stars Bullock as Loretta Sage, a successful novelist who becomes a recluse after her husband's untimely death. Persuaded by her publicist to embark on a press tour to promote her latest book with her handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), life starts to imitate her art when an eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe, kidnaps Sage, convinced she can lead him to an ancient treasure he believes is buried on a tropical island.

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, the academy says as it weighs discipline

Will Smith refused a request to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped presenter Chris Rock, Hollywood's film academy said on Wednesday as it started a process that could lead to the best actor winner's expulsion from the group. During the live telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then smacked the comedian's face. The actor returned to his seat and twice yelled an obscenity at Rock.

Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer says

Los Angeles police were on-site and ready to arrest actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Hollywood ceremony said on Thursday. The authorities did take not an action because Rock declined to press charges, producer Will Packer said, echoing what a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

New David Bowie wax figure unveiled at London Madame Tussauds

Sporting red hair, a striped jumpsuit, and eye-catching makeup, a new wax figure of late rock star David Bowie as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Thursday, completing a music-themed line-up at the museum. Using measurements and images from a 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds said it had worked with Bowie's estate to create the figure, the second to be made in the singer's likeness at the museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)