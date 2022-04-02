The Expendables 4 is going to be bigger, thanks to ‘some new blood’ and ‘testosterone-driven’ delight

The Expendables franchise is coming to an end with The Expendables 4. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren are returning to the last film, which is expected to be hit the theater sometime this year. Fans are expecting The Expendables 4 to be more interesting than ever.

Indeed! Dolph Lundgren recently said The Expendables 4 will have big budget, "twice as big" as The Expendables 3.

"Well, it's definitely bigger. I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think. It's a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they're for young viewers. So there's no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe," Dolph Lundgren said in an interview with PopCulture.com.

But it sounds quite risky. Two years after the release of the second movie, The Expendables 3 grossed only $214.7 million on a budget of $100 million. However, the good news is that Barney Ross' team is returning for another mission. Dolph Lundgren also revealed what makes the new movie different from the previous three.

He stated, "….but Expendables is old school. Unfortunately, people get blown up, and shot, and there's real fights and real stunts. So I think with that type of approach, plus the fact we've got... You know, Megan Fox is in it, 50 Cent is in it. Him and I actually have a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia. There's some new blood, and I think there's a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see."

The official synopsis for The Expendables 4 is yet to be revealed but the President of Acquisitions and Co-productions of Lionsgate, Jason Constantine described the film as a "no-holds-barred action film" that will "raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

In the last three films, fans saw the presence of Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Charisma Carpenter, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Ronda Rousey and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin along with the lead star Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Randy Couture.

Additionally, Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran join The Expendables 4. Iko Uwais has been cast as the lead villain in the fourth film.

Like all the previous sequels, The Expendables 4 is also based on an original story by Spenser Cohen, who also serves as the co-scriptwriter on the project along with Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. The lead star, Jason Statham, serves as a producer along with Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Kevin King.

The Expendables 4 is scheduled to be theatrically released in 2022, by Lionsgate. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Hollywood action movies.

