Saudi Arabia culture minister meets SRK, Salman, Akshay Kumar

Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday posted pictures of his meeting with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:21 IST
Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday posted pictures of his meeting with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The minister took to Twitter and shared images of his meeting, also attended by actor Saif Ali Khan. He tagged the stars on the microblogging site and wrote that the meeting was to explore ''partnership opportunities'' together.

''It was great to meet members of the thriving Indian film community including Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan and explore partnership opportunities together! #SaudiMinistryOfCulture #Saudivision2030,'' the tweet read.

The date and venue of the meeting is not yet known. On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his big scale actioner ''Pathaan'', set to open in cinemas next January, while Salman will be seen in ''Tiger 3'', which will release theatrically in April 2023.

Akshay, who was recently seen in ''Bachchhan Paandey'', has a packed slate with films like ''Prithviraj'', ''Raksha Bandhan'', ''Ram Setu'' and ''Selfiee'' among others. Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in ''Vikram Vedha'', co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

