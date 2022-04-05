One Piece chapter 1046: Momo will save Onigashima, while Luffy is busy tackling Kaido!

The Japanese manga One Piece is of the most popular manga. Currently, the manga has taken a captivating turn, and fans are at the edge of their seats since Luffy regain his sense and again started fighting with Kaido. One Piece chapter 1046 is the next installment of the manga to be released on Sunday without any hiatus.

Here are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of One Piece Chapter 1046, which will surface two or three days before its release. Before revealing the spoilers, let's have a quick recap.

In the previous chapters, Luffy gets up and regains his senses. He is a bit confused about how he can start. He is surprised to see his consciousness. Sanji, Macro, Hyogoro, Kid and Law witness Luffy's awakening. They all are present on the rooftop beside Luffy. Like any other of Luffy's gear five transformations, this one changes Luffy's appearance continuously, giving Luffy golden blonde hair in the formation of flames and curly eyebrows like Sanji.

Luffy goes into Kaido's mouth and expands himself inside his stomach. Then he launches his new form. He turns himself into a huge giant. Besides, Momonosuke and Yamato are present on the rooftop watching everything.

Luffy makes Kaido a jumping rope which makes him violent. He uses his Blast Breath attack. Kaido's attacks of Blast Breath don't affect Luffy anymore. It could be a greater chance for Luffy to defeat Kaido. Hopefully, One Piece Chapter 1046 will define more on this. In terms of strength, Luffy is already at the level of the Yonko.

In Chapter 1045, we also saw the vast sword finally begins to shake the island of Onigashima. While Luffy will be busy fighting Kaido, on the other side Momonosuke will deal with Onigashima in One Piece Chapter 1046.

Moreover, we could see more challenges will be taken by Luffy since his devil fruit is suspected to be the NikaNika no Mi. He will achieve greater control over his power in One Piece Chapter 1046.

However, we previously learned that the epic fight will not always be so serious. Oda sensei demonstrated there must be humor even though it's in a fight. Besides, Gorosei already realizes that Luffy has reached the Awakening stage. They also get confirmation that Luffy has become Joy Boy, and he could be the most dangerous for the World Government.

According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, One Piece Chapter 1046 will be available to read at midnight JST on April 10, 2022.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

