Georgia governor proclaims April 2 as Hindu New Year

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared April 2 as Hindu New Year Day in recognition of the large Hindu community living in the state.

“The Hindu New Year is commonly associated with the onset of spring and is accompanied by customs that vary from region to region which includes decorating homes with vibrant flower, eating special foods and enjoying other regional festivities with unique colours, rituals, and music,” Kemp said in a proclamation issued last week.

“Our state is enriched immeasurably by the contribution of Hindu Americans, a large and multifaceted population with a lush tapestry of beliefs and practices, and Hindu New Year is an important and much-anticipated event for Hindus who call Georgia home,” the Governor said.

More than two lakh Hindu Americans live in Georgia, Kemp said adding these families have made significant contributions to the collective heritage and quality of life in the state and their religious traditions add to the rich cultural diversity of Georgia.

