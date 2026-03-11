Legacy Battles: Dubey Accuses Shiv Sena Leaders of Abandoning Hindutva

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing critique against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, accusing them of abandoning the party's Hindutva ideology and the legacy of its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, in their pursuit of power and opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubey maintained that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde embodies and advances Thackeray's legacy, carrying the Hindutva mantle into the BJP-led government. He criticized Uddhav Thackeray's ties with Congress, which Balasaheb historically opposed, for diluting the party's core values.

Dubey also challenged Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant's remarks in Parliament about the historic cancellation of Balasaheb Thackeray's gun licence, alleging a lack of understanding of the political context and accusing Congress of conspiring against the Shiv Sena founder.

(With inputs from agencies.)