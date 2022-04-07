Left Menu

Amazon Studios acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie's 'Ending Things'

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackies upcoming action film Ending Things has been bagged by Amazon Studios.According to Deadline, the movie was acquired by the Hollywood studio after a round of competitive bidding.To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, Ending Things is said to be similar to James Camerons 1994 action-comedy True Lies.The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that shes ending their personal relationship as well.But she comes to realise she doesnt want to end that part of their bond.

Amazon Studios acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie's 'Ending Things'
Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie's upcoming action film “Ending Things” has been bagged by Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, the movie was acquired by the Hollywood studio after a round of competitive bidding.

To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, “Ending Things” is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy “True Lies”.

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well.

But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce “Ending Things” with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

Chopra Jonas' recent release was “The Matrix Resurrections” and she wrapped the romantic comedy ''Text For You'', opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon limited series ''Citadel''.

Mackie, the star of Disney Plus series ''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'', made his directorial debut with drama movie ''Spark'', featuring ''King Richard'' actor Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. He also finished shooting for Rupert Wyatt's ''Desert Warrior'' and is attached to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.

