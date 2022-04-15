One Piece Chapter 1047: Luffy’s body looks like a good but Kaido is not scared of him!

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1047 is coming soon. In the previous chapter, the manga's storyline took a captivating turn, as Luffy regains his sense and starts to fight with Kaido again.

Here are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline of One Piece Chapter 1047. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of the chapter, which will surface two or three days before its release. Before revealing the spoilers, let's have a quick recap.

In the previous chapters, Luffy gets up and regains his senses. Kaidou realizes Luffy has awakened with his devil fruit and he can do anything he wants. Kaido is surprised to see Luffy's body like a god.

While Kaido asks him who exactly he is, Luffy answers he is going to be the King of the Pirates and beats him.

Meanwhile, the castle engulfs in flame. Onigashima is burning because of Kanjuro's "Burning Hatred." Everyone panics about Onigashima Island. Thankfully, the fire is under control after Raizou uses his ninjutsu scroll, releases water from Zou and asks Jinbe to carry water everywhere.

It seems One Piece Chapter 1047 would be the end of Luffy's fight against Kaido. As Luffy has now mastered gear 5, he continuously attacks Kaido with a different new style from his devil fruits. In the upcoming chapter, fans will see more new moves by Luffy.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 245 summary out: Boruto to be cornered while Funamushi unleashes his jutsu?

As in the evolution of the GomuGomu no Giant posture transforms Luffy into gear 5 in the style of Sun God Nika, fans will see Luffy's body becoming huge and looking like a god. Luffy's powers are very similar to the mythological god Zeus the lightning controller.

Now Luffy is known as Sun God Nika. He releases his new stance by holding lightning in his hand. In Kaido is shocked and confused.

Following Luffy's powerful moves in front of him, Kaido is smiling instead of being scared in One Piece Chapter 1047.

According to Indonesian media Tribun Jakarta, "this reiterates Kaido's motives and desires at the beginning of the meeting, where he wanted death because he was tired of being the strongest. But unfortunately, until now nothing can make Kaido fall or die. So, Kaido's gaze that looks happy when facing Luffy is the end of his goal of wanting to die as soon as possible."

One Piece Chapter 1047 is scheduled to be released on April 24, 2022. Read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1047: Momo to show astonishing courage to save Onigashima