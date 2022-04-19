Why working on Joker 2 is obvious despite Joker's appearance in The Batman!

Joker was intended to be a standalone film with no sequels, albeit Warner Bros. had a desire for it to launch DC Black, a line of DC Comics-based films unrelated to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with darker, more experimental material. The introduction of a new Joker in the newly released movie The Batman makes many believe that Joaquin Phoenix's version Joker 2 may be delayed further although the creators already contemplated making at least a sequel.

Despite the introduction of a new Joker in the newly released movie The Batman, several fans were disappointed as the character was not played by Joaquin Phoenix. According to The Batman's director Matt Reeves, the Joker's appearance was to signify that Gotham's troubles would not end after the Riddler is captured. However, if we consider that the Matt Reeves directional The Batman was not a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) timeline, then it surely makes sense to have a new actor playing the character Joker.

Warner Bros. is heard of moving full steam ahead with Joaquin Phoenix's version Joker 2. If the rumors are to be believed, the script for Joker 2 is currently being worked upon and it can be made ready by the end of 2022. Thus, accordingly, the production for Joker 2 can undergo anytime by 2023 and the release can be possible in 2024. However, we don't have any official update on it.

According to a report by The Ankler, the script for Joker 2 has slowed. The follow-up to Joaquin Phoenix's version Joker 2 has hit a snag although the reason is yet to be clearly stated. The director, Todd Phillips, who is also writing like the previous one, has not yet turned in a draft of Joker 2.

It has been a long time since we have seen the first movie Joker and now fans are passionately waiting for a sequel. Even if we find a gap of five years between the first and second movies, it would not surprise us, as it's common, and most importantly the return of Joaquin Phoenix will soothe fans' excruciating pain of a long wait.

The returning of Joker 2 is (almost) obvious as Phillips had reportedly signed on to write the script on May 27, 2021. He expressed interest in a spin-off focusing on Batman, saying (at an interview with Variety at the Palm Springs International Film Festival),"It's a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham. I'm not saying I'm going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, 'What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?' That's all I meant by that."

The first movie marked the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Deadline Hollywood estimated the film made a net profit of $437 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues. Joker won the Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score awards at the 92nd Academy Awards including other awards and nominations. In January 2022, The Spider-Man actor Willem Dafoe expressed interest in appearing in Joker 2, although no one from the movie has spoken about his possible appearance.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date but the release could be possible based on the current buzz on the web world. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

