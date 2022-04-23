Digital platform to showcase Indian arts, culture fests

A digital platform has been launched to showcase Indian arts and culture festivals across genres, artforms, locations, and languages to culture-seekers worldwide.

Curated by the British Council in partnership with ArtBramha, Festivals From India will provide professionals including artists, art managers, curators, and students willing to explore work in the festival sector, with reading resources including industry research, news and opportunities.

Festivals From India will host festivals from across a range of genres including arts and crafts, design, dance, film, folk arts, food and culinary arts, heritage, literature, interdisciplinary and multiarts, music, new media, photography, theatre and visual arts among others, across locations and languages.

''We have made possible the Festivals from India platform with ArtBramha in India and the Audience Agency in the UK to develop new audiences and showcase the huge variety of arts and culture festivals here; develop business skills of festival managers with UK and Indian experts; and grow international partnerships and networks with the UK and beyond,'' said Jonathan Kennedy, director (Arts India) at British Council.

''The platform is launching at the right time as the arts and festivals are reopening for physical engagements worldwide after two years of the pandemic-led closures. We hope Festivals From India will be a gateway to destination India and to grow even more artistic collaboration with the UK and internationally,'' he also said.

''It will build trust through cultural relations and strengthen the creative economy through partnerships that really matter - between artists, festivals, and audiences,'' Kennedy added.

To ensure a sustainable future for the festivals industry across the country, Festivals From India will focus on festivals that represent the modern diversity of India by welcoming and celebrating gender equality, inclusivity, and skills development.

According to Rashmi Dhanwani, partner at ArtBrahma, Festivals From India aims to be a window to India's dynamic cultural festival universe.

For an arts lover, it will showcase the treasures of India's aesthetic largesse along with all the relevant information they need to make the journey to these festivals a wholesome and fulfilling experience, she said.

For artists and arts managers, it will curate the resources, information and opportunities needed for them to feel empowered to build a career in the festival sector in this space, she added.

