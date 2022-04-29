Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 could release in early 2023, know all updates!

Left Menu

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be adapted from the nine chapters of the manga. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader
Attack on Titan Season 4 is not concluded yet, and we still have one more set of episodes to go. Titled 'The Dawn of Humanity' the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 was considered the final episode of the anime series that arrived on April 3, but the episode concluded on a big cliffhanger. So there would be another part to resolve the cliffhanger.

The production house of Attack on Titan, Studio Mappa, has announced that the final season has been extended for yet another part. According to Crunchyroll, the finale part of the anime will release at some point in 2023. The announcement for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 was made on the official Twitter account of the anime series. Follow the post below.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 aired from December 2020 until March 2021, with the second part then following from January 2022 until April – so we could expect, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 to follow a similar pattern and air towards the beginning of 2023.

The Attack on Titan manga by Isayama Hajime was published by Kodansha Comics, and it ran for 34 volumes across nine years from 2012 to 2021. The anime series so far has covered the story from volumes 1 to 33, adapting roughly 134 chapters of content out of a possible 139.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be adapted from the nine chapters of the manga. Chapter 139 alone, which features a time skip following the "War of Paradis Arc," has so many jumps in the plotline that it almost felt disjointed.

Unfortunately, fans are not satisfied with the end of the Attack on Titan final season Part 2. A petition has been launched asking author Hajime Isayama for a completely different anime ending.

Attack on Titan is available to watch via Crunchyroll and Funimation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on anime series.

