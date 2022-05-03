Goa: Muslims celebrate Eid with fervour; CM greets people, urges them to work for society's well-being
Members of the Muslim community in Goa celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday by offering prayers at various mosques in the coastal state.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended good wishes to citizens on the occasion and urged them to work for the well-being of society. Many people, including those from other faiths, visited the homes of their friends and relatives to celebrate the festival.
The celebrations were joyous and peaceful and a large number of people participated in the Eid prayers, All Goa Muslim Jamat president Sheikh Bashir Ahmad told PTI.
People from all communities participated in the celebrations, he said.
Chief Minister Sawant in a message said ''Eid is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need.'' He appealed to people to work for the well-being of society, the state, and the country.
