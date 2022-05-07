Prison School Season 2 renewal seems unlikely!

The much-awaited Japanese anime Prison School Season 2 is yet to get a green light. After the premiere of its first season in October 2015, enthusiasts are wondering about Season 2. Some viewers might think why we pick a series to write that ended a long time ago while there are no updates on Season 2 from the sides of the producer, J.C. Staff Studio.

It's been seven years since the anime lovers are waiting for the season of Prison school. They are still hopeful that creators will return with the next part of the story, as to make the debut season, director Tsutomu Mizushima took the first 12 episodes from the original manga, which consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

The manga series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews. Over 13 million copies of the series had been sold as of March 2018.

After the release of the first season in 2015, Tsutomu Mizushima and Shirobako were contacted via Twitter by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2. He commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

Currently, there is no official announcement about its renewal, but the series was never officially canceled. As mentioned above, the director told that he is willing to do the next installment of the anime series, so fans are hoping to hear positive updates in 2022 regarding Prison School Season 2. But it seems unlikely that Prison School 2 would come in fruition.

Prison School is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on anime series.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252: Koko might challenge Mikey