You Season 4 is under production! Updates on release date, cast, plot & more!

After running three successful seasons, Netflix is on its way to present You Season 4. Filming for You Season 4 officially commenced on March 22, 2022. Netflix has already confirmed that Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is going to return to You Season 4.

After a long wait, the production for the You Season 4 episodes is finally underway. Here are some important things to know about You Season 4.

'You' is an American psychological thriller television series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix confirmed this in October 2021 ahead of the third season premiere.

How Joe Goldberg will be seen in You Season 4

Show creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti celebrated the news in a statement to Deadline: "It's been thrilling to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

Gamble added, "The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

In each season, Joe carries a new identity. But in You Season 4, he will continue to remain the same character. Joe Goldberg portrays a serial killer, stalker, and former bookstore manager in You Season 1.

In the second season, he moves from New York to Los Angeles and goes by the name Will Bettelheim and works as a bookstore clerk at Anavrin, and stalks and dates Love.

In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

A teaser video has already been shared by Netflix during the announcement of You Season 4. The video shows Joe Goldberg pestering his first love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

In the teaser Joe is saying, "I would do anything for you, I just want to be good enough for you."

Then the clips show his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe in the bed with a love-making scene, saying: "I did everything I could for you, for you, for you."

What to expect from You Season 4

Earlier we saw Joe is in search of Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris, and he also traveled to France. Netflix has not revealed whether Marianne is returning, but she might appear in You Season 4.

Chatting to The Wrap about how she thinks this could all play out if Marienne does return, Gabrielle said: "I don't think that Marienne would go back [to Joe], like, definitely not. Though, I do think she would award him a conversation.

Because, again, her heart was played with, for one. And I think for her own healing, she needs a freakin' conversation, she needs to hear it from his mouth... I think it will give her a sense of peace… And I really want Marienne to like expose Joe, as well. I want that. Just, yes, I need that."

You Season 3 showcased, Joe and Love Quinn are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda. Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "No more bad things ever again, I promise…"

"I think if Joe finds [her], he'll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies," Penn Badgley said to TVLine. He'll learn to speak French, he'll become a writer, they'll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they'll send their kids to school in Sweden.

He also said Joe will remain the same in Season 4.

"No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone, this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized, and violence has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

The plot for You Season 4 is still under wraps. Fans are also waiting for the announcement of its release date.

What could be the release date for You Season 4?

Although there is no announcement on the exact release date for You season 4 from Netflix or the production company, we can make an assumption. Season 1 and Season 2 launched in September 9, 2018, and December 26, 2019, respectively. The third season was renewed in December 2020, but the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until February 2021. You Season 3 was dropped on October 2021.

Now the production for You Season 4 has started, hopefully, we will see new episodes before Christmas 2022.

Who are in the confirmed cast list of You Season 4?

You feature Penn Badgley (as Joe Goldberg), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne Bellamy), Lukas Gage (as Adam), Charlotte Ritchie (Kate), Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Amy Leigh Hickman (Nadia), Ed Speleers (Rhys), Brad Alexander (Edward), Niccy Lin (Sophie), Aidan Cheng (Simon), Stephen Hagan (Malcolm), Ben Wiggins (Roald), Eve Austin (Gemma), OziomaWhenu(Blessing), Dario Coates (Connie), Sean Pertwee(Vic), Alison Pargeter(Dawn), and Adam James (Elliot).

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix series!

Also Read: Steven Knight is preparing for BBC's new show (Can we still expect a Peaky Blinders spinoff?)