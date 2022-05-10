Left Menu

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

Veteran santoor player and music composer Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma died here on Tuesday morning following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 84.Sharma, one of Indias most well known classical musicians, was due to perform in Bhopal next week.

Shiv Kumar Sharma Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sharma, one of India's most well-known classical musicians, was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

''He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal the next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,'' the family source told PTI.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

As one half of the musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as ''Silsila'', ''Lamhe'' and ''Chandni''.

His son Rahul Sharma is also a santoor player. ''The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti,'' sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.

