Seo Ji Hye has ‘high expectations for the kiss scenes’ in Kiss Sixth Sense

'Crash Landing on You' actress Seo Ji Hye is expected to create a memorable romantic chemistry with his co-actor Yoon Kye-sang in their upcoming series titled, "Kiss Sixth Sense" to be streamed on Disney+. The series premieres on May 25, exclusively on Disney+.

Kiss Sixth Sense is based on the ongoing Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo, which began publication last April.

In the newly unveiled teaser poster, Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye are moments away from sharing a romantic kiss. It comes with a caption, "The moment our lips touched, I could see the exhilarating future."

The romance that begins when Ye Sul sees her "kiss" with her boss Min Hoo (Yoon Kye Sang) is highly anticipated. The beautiful actress shared that this is an accidental kissing scene in the story but personally she is looking forward to it.

"When their lips met and she saw the unimaginable future, she had a mental breakdown. She wished to erase it from her memory, but in a way, he was an awesome boss, so she must've felt somewhat odd," Seo Ye Ji said. "So like the title, I have high expectations for the kiss scenes."

Seo Ji Hye plays Hong Ye Sul and Yoon Kye Sang will be seen as her boss Min Hoo in the South Korean series, "Kiss Sixth Sense."

Cha Min Hoo is the team leader at Je Woo Planning. For the betterment of the business, he worked hard. The secret behind his success is that his five senses are 10 times more sensitive than those of common people. He received Korea's top advertising award.

His assistant Hong Ye Sul is also a workaholic woman but she has the ability to see someone's future when she kisses. Though she is unaware of where her astonishing ability comes from but she knows that the incidents are bound to happen that she sees during kissing.

She accidentally kisses her boss, Cha Min-hoo and sees them in bed together.

Describing the appeal of "Kiss Sixth Sense," Seo Ji Hye remarked, "[The story] draws you in by making you curious: what kinds of things will happen in the future due to Ye Sul's powers? Will the future [that she sees] come true?"

When she was asked, why she chose the drama for her next project, she continued, "I was fascinated by Ye Sul's powers, and I wanted to play this kind of three-dimensional character in a way that brought her to life."

When talking about the character of Ye Sul in "Kiss Sixth Sense", she said, "Rather than rely on her supernatural ability, she wants to grow as a person on her own, and she has fierce confidence when it comes to overcoming crises and adversity."

Reflecting on the fateful kiss scene that irrevocably changes the relationship between Hong Ye Sul and Cha Min Hoo, Seo Ji Hye commented, "When her lips first touch his and she sees a future that she never could have imagined, she's initially just in a state of shock, and she probably wants to forget the memory. But because he's also kind of a handsome boss, I think she also develops a strange feeling about [what she saw]."

Describing the K-drama, Seo Ji Hye said fans will have fun watching the series and they will figure whether the future of Ye Sul with Min Hoo will go as she dreams and how both knotted in future.

"Kiss Sixth Sense" will premiere on May 25. Check out a Kiss Sixth Sense trailer here!