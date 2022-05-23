The Tourist Season 2: Current status & everything we know so far

Jamie Dornan-starring amnesia thriller of BBC, The Tourist is returning with Season 2. The drama is one of the highest-rated dramas of 2022 so far. The debut season aired throughout January 2022.

In March, it was confirmed by Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer, that there will be more adventures for us in The Tourist Season 2.

The Tourist starts with an Irish man Elliot Stanley (Jamie Dornan) who is the victim of a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. He must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

The Tourist Season 2 is likely to clear the cliffhangers from the first season, which ends with Elliot's overdose. He drank a bottle of vodka and swallowed lots of pills in an attempt to suicide, after having found out that he was a drug trafficker before losing his memory.

However, Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) decided to give him another chance by sending him a burrito emoji. Will he survive and settle with Helen (Danielle Macdonald)? Elliot's fate will be revealed in The Tourist Season 2. Fans have to keep patience until the release.

Jamie Dornan already confirmed he is returning as Elliot. Similarly, according to the cliffhangers, we expect Danielle Macdonald may return as Constable Helen Chambers in Tourist Season 2. Hopefully, we will see Damon Herriman as DI Lachlan Rogers, who was jailed for murdering Rodney Lammon.

We could expect The Tourist Season 2 to premiere in some point of 2023 as the first season aired on New Year's day.

Jamie Dornan previously hinted his return to Radio Times. He told that The Tourist was originally set up to be a limited, one-off series, but after 12 million people tuned in to watch it within the first 30 days, it's now considered a big show.

"I guess it's a little bit open-ended with the end, people still have questions," the actor said.

"I saw something the other day that they said that there's talk of... they'd be looking into how they could do a second series of it if there is a want, and it seems there is a want," he added. So who knows, the plan was only ever to play The Man once, but we'll see."

Harry Williams and Jack Williams will once again be penning the scripts. Before the first season aired, the duo talked about the possible ideas for The Tourist Season 2.

"I would love to make this show again with these people," Harry said. "I'm not entirely sure it's possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It's been our lives for three years and we've been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show."

His brother Jack added: "We are talking about how we could return to this world, aren't we?" Harry replied: "Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we're not done with that. In terms of the story, we'll see how it goes if people like it."

The release date for The Tourist Season 2 has not been announced yet. Stay connected to Devdiscourse for more updates!

