Left Menu

Hanwha's Bold Move: Nuclear Submarines on the Horizon at Philly Shipyard

Hanwha's Philly Shipyard is prepared to construct nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. With U.S. and South Korean commitments, Hanwha plans a $5 billion expansion in Philadelphia to bolster this capability. The company is also exploring potential land acquisitions for development within its operation scope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 10:14 IST
Hanwha's Bold Move: Nuclear Submarines on the Horizon at Philly Shipyard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hanwha's Philly Shipyard has positioned itself to build nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy, according to statements made by Alex Wong, Hanwha Group's global chief strategy officer. His remarks were released by the South Korean entity on Thursday.

During a media event in Philadelphia, Wong highlighted the steadfast commitment of the U.S. government to nuclear submarine capabilities. Hanwha is prepared to fulfill this need as soon as governmental readiness allows. This initiative aligns with South Korea's strategic investment in rejuvenating the U.S. shipbuilding sector, as manifested in a recent $150 billion bilateral trade agreement.

President Trump lauded Hanwha at a press conference, acknowledging its planned $5 billion investment at the Philly Shipyard and potential role in constructing Navy frigates. Hanwha is actively recruiting Virginia-class submarine experts and is negotiating land acquisition for further expansion, according to shipyard operations head Jongwoo Cho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025