Engin Akyürek’s ‘Escape’ trailer on Disney + is creating buzz on social media

After "The Ambassador's Daughter" (Sefirin Kızı' Turkish name), fans of Engin Akyürek will again see him in a new Turkish drama named "Escape." Engin Akyurek will be seen as Mehmet, the photographer in the war environment series.

Disney + is unveiling first Turkish scripted original drama, "Kaçış." Some other major actors in the series include Irem Helvacıoğlu, Aziz Çapkurt, Onur Bay, Leyla Tanlar, Aras Aydın and Levent Ülgen.

Recently, Disney Plus launched the trailer for Escape, which gives a glimpse of an action-packed show from the border of Syria after the war. The trailer and the first look photos create buzz among the viewers, and Disney Plus started getting enormous subscribers.

As soon as the news is out all over the world, Engin's dedicated fans have started a campaign over social media.

Escape will start broadcasting on Disney+ on June 14, 2022. Engin Akyürek and Irem Helvacıoğlu are the directors of the series, and the story has been written by Engin Akyürek. The series will revolve around a war photographer Mehmet and a group of journalists from different countries.

The journalist group, who secretly cross the border of Syria, has been captured by a terrorist organization. The story will show the struggles and escape of the reporters' group after they're arrested in Yazidi village.

Engin Akyurek captured millions of hearts and gained recognition worldwide after the release of Turkish drama, Fatmagul, Star TV's The Ambassador's Daughter, Eternal and movies like A Small September Affair, Netflix original's Godspeed, Bir Ask Iki Hayat and more.

Engin Akyurek recently posted some promotional posters via Instagram that show his spectacular looks as a photographer.

After the completion of the shooting of the movie Yolun Açık Olsun (Godspeed) for Netflix Originals, Engin started the project Escape. He has proved his talent in writing as well as acting. Last month, the actor published his first storybook Sessizlik (Silence). Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on more Turkish series!