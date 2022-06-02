UK's Prince Andrew tests positive for COVID, to miss Jubilee service
Britain's Prince Andrew, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now miss a thanksgiving service being held for Queen Elizabeth on Friday to mark her 70 years on the British throne, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.
Andrew, the queen's second son, was forced to quit royal duties over his friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and settled a U.S. lawsuit in February in which he had been accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage.
