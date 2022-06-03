Left Menu

Delhi: Man commits suicide over strained relationship with wife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 00:34 IST
Delhi: Man commits suicide over strained relationship with wife
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed due to strained relationship with his wife, police said on Thursday.

Umesh Dhar Trivedi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in east Uttam Nagar, they said.

A four-page suicide note revealed that his wife had gone to Switzerland with their children and had blocked him on social media.

He took the extreme step on May 30, police said citing the suicide note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said a call was received at Bindapur police station on Thursday morning and Trivedi’s body was found in a decomposed state.

''The statement of family members of the deceased was recorded and they don’t suspect any foul play,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022