China's Bold 5-Year Tech Roadmap: Aiming for AI Dominance Amid Global Rivalry

China has unveiled an ambitious five-year plan aimed at accelerating scientific innovation and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its economic sectors. This strategy is a key component of China's efforts to enhance its technological supremacy amid ongoing competition with the United States.

The comprehensive plan seeks to shift China's growth model from consumption-driven to technology-centric, reflecting President Xi Jinping's vision of fostering new productive forces. With a projected growth rate of 4.5%–5% for 2026, the plan underscores the importance of self-sufficiency to counteract U.S. export restrictions.

Among its goals, the plan emphasizes the expansion of core digital economy industries to 12.5% of GDP and the advancement of technologies such as AI, biomedicine, and quantum tech. Economists suggest this strategic pivot positions China to better manage economic pressures, despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

