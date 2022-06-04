IIFA 2022: Yo Yo Honey Singh bows t Rahman's feet, says 'moment of my life'

Left Menu

Yo Yo Honey Singh and AR Rahman (Image source: IIFA 2022). Image Credit: ANI
Who doesn't love AR Rahman? Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is also an admirer of the Oscar-winning musician. And during IIFA Rocks 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the 'Love Dose' rapper seized an opportunity to express his gratitude to Rahman.

He walked up to Rahman and bowed down at his feet while performing at the event. He also shared a video of the special moment on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir." IIFA Rocks was held at the Etihad Arena on Friday night in Abu Dhabi.

Guru Randhawa, 'Pushpa' fame composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar also performed at the star-studded gala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

