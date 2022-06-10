Guj: PM interacts with beneficiaries of government schemes

Left Menu

The prime minister has interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes for the third time during his recent visits to Gujarat, where elections are due by year-end.During Fridays interaction, Modi sought first-hand feedback about how people have benefitted from various schemes, a state government release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with a group of beneficiaries of various government schemes at Navsari in Gujarat. The prime minister has interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes for the third time during his recent visits to Gujarat, where elections are due by year-end.

During Friday's interaction, Modi sought first-hand feedback about how people have benefitted from various schemes, a state government release said. People shared their individual stories about how they benefited from schemes including Stand-Up India, Van Bandhu Yojana and PM Awas Yojana, it said. A woman thanked the prime minister, saying that her daughter, who suffered from hearing impairment, got treatment including a hearing implant through a government scheme free of cost. It would have otherwise cost the family around Rs 6-7 lakh, she said. A woman entrepreneur said she benefited due to self-help groups. They are now able to reach out to a bigger market for their produce and earn about Rs 15-16 lakh per year, she told the prime minister. Another woman beneficiary thanked the PM for helping her realise her dream of living in her own house through the PM Awas Yojana, the release said. It quoted the prime minister as saying that while taking benefit of government schemes, people should also make an effort to ensure that society too is benefitted.

