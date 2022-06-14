Left Menu

Priyanka sizzles in purple swimsuit, spends some 'Me Time' by pool

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra has mastered the art of excelling in everything she undertakes. Juggling several projects at a time, Priyanka called for some 'me time' on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:44 IST
Priyanka sizzles in purple swimsuit, spends some 'Me Time' by pool
Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra has mastered the art of excelling in everything she undertakes. Juggling several projects at a time, Priyanka called for some 'me time' on Monday. The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video endorsing a travel company that shows her chilling by the pool on a vacation. Sizzling in a purple swimsuit, Priyanka raised the temperatures on Instagram as soon as she posted the video.

Her fans then bombed the comment section of the video with lovely messages and compliments. An Instagram user wrote, "Love uu pri....you're an inspiration for all"

Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see you as a director." Priyanka often shares pictures of herself by the beach. Last week, the 'Quantico' star posted a throwback picture from when she was 18. In the picture, she was seen donning a brown, printed bikini, styled with bangles and bindi.

Last week, Priyanka took over Paris in one stylish appearance after the other. The actor was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for Bulgari. On the work front, Priyanka has quite a few Hollywood projects to look forward to. She is back on the sets of her web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from 'Citadel', 'Ending Things' and 'It's All Coming Back To Me' are also in the pipeline for her. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraaa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022