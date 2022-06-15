Lagaan turns 21: See how the star cast looks now

As the clock turns 21 for Aamir Khan's all-time blockbuster film 'Lagaan' today, let's have a look at how the star cast of the film looks after twenty-one years. Ashutosh Gowarikar's directorial 'Lagaan' was the third Indian film after 'Mother India' that went for the Oscars nomination for 'The Best Foreign Language Film' and was even named as 'The All-Time Top 25 Sports Movies" of all time by the Time Magazine in 2011.

Set in the backdrop of 1893 the British era, 'Lagaan' was a sports drama movie that revolves around a cricket match that was played between the villagers and the British government to stop them from increasing the tax (Lagaan) on the village. Released on June 15, 2001, the film completes its 21 years today and is said to be one of the most evergreen films, loved by people of all ages.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelly, Paul Blackthorne, and Raghubir Yadav among others in the lead roles. Have a look at how the star cast of the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema looks after 21 years:

1. Aamir Khan as Bhuvan Known as 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan was also one of the producers of the film, portrayed the role of Bhuvan, a rebellious man who challenged the British government for a cricket match to stop them from increasing the taxes on villagers. Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha'.

2. Gracy Singh as Gauri Gauri, played by actor Gracy Singh, was the female lead of the film, a sweet Indian girl who loves Bhuvan and wants to spend her life with him. Gracy Singh is a classical dancer and was last seen in &tv's show 'Santoshi Maa' as the lead.

3. Rachel Shelly as Elizabeth Russell English origin actor Rachel Shelly played the role of Elizabeth Russell, the British woman who helps the villagers to understand how the game of cricket is played. She was also in love with Bhuvan but never expressed her feelings to him. Rachel shelly was last seen in 2019 Britsh Tv series 'Deep State'.

4. Paul Blackthorne as Captain Russell British actor Paul Blackthorne played the role of Captain Andrew Russell the lead antagonist of the film. Paul was last seen in the 2019 supernatural tv series 'In Between'.

5. Raghubir Yadav as Bhura Raghubir Yadav played the role of Bhura, a poultry farmer and also one of the best fielders, the villager's team had in their team. Raghubir Yadav was recently seen in the famous web series 'Panchayat Season 2' premiered on Amazon prime video.

6. Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay as Guran Veteran actor Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay portrayed the role of Guran, an astrologer in the village. Rajesh Upadhyay was last seen in a 2016 Kannada film 'Nagarahavu'. The actor passed away in 2016 during the shoot of a film in Hyderabad due to a massive heart attack.

Aamir Khan, on the occasion of 21 years of 'Lagaan', will be having a get-together at his residence with the star cast of the film today. (ANI)

