Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85: Official site offers a limited-time sneak peek of storyboard

Chapter 85 of the Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super is inching closer to its release date. After the release of the previous chapter, different spoilers teased more about the upcoming chapter on what fans can expect to see. Now the official website of Dragon Ball Super has given a limited-time sneak peek at the plot of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85.

According to the official website, "Next time, we'll see Goku and Vegeta each following their own convictions in battle against Gas!" in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85.

It was announced earlier that Granolah the Survivor arc will be completed sometime this year. So we are quite closer to the climax of the fight with Gas. Lastly, we saw Goku and Vegeta are back to their full strength and trying to defeat Heeter. They used their Ultra transformations against Gas, but unfortunately, it is not enough to take down the Heeter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85's summary is out. The chapter is titled "Each One's Answer," opens with Vegeta telling Gas he is at a disadvantage and his attempts to harm will only make him stronger.

While Vegeta asks what's his next plan, Gas screams and launches an attack on him. Gas throws a strong punch to Vegeta's stomach and kicks him upward. While Vegeta is up on the air, Gas follows him for the next blow.

As soon as Vegeta falls onto the ground, Gas hits him in his stomach with his knee before the Saiyan tries to get up. Vegeta is in extreme pain. Gas said he will kill him soon.

Don't be disheartened! We will also see Vegeta attacking Gas in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85. While Goku is getting ready to go up against Gas in the ongoing battle, suddenly, Vegeta gets up and throws a punch at Gas. He thanks Gas for providing the fuel to him.

Again Gas outbreaks on Vegeta and launches more two punches and a kick, which makes Saiyan up in the air. Gas transports him close to himself following it with another kick. He repeats the process couple of times.

The official synopsis of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 (by Manga Plus)

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 release date

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2022. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

