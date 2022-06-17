Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac to star in podcast thriller 'Case 63' from Spotify

Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac are set to headline the forthcoming scripted original podcast thriller 'Case 63' from Spotify, which is scheduled to launch later in 2022. Both the stars are also set to serve as the executive producers on the podcast. 'Case 63' follows psychiatrist Eliza Knight (Julianne Moore), who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Oscar Isaac), who claims to be a time traveller. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real, as per Variety.

Spotify had already announced the plans for the series last fall, which is set to be an adaptation of 'Caso 63,' Spotify's most-listened-to scripted original podcast in Latin America, originally produced in Santiago, Chile. The original podcast is returning for its third and final season later this year in Spanish and Portuguese versions. With 'Case 63,' Spotify marks the first time an original podcast from one of its non-English markets has been adapted into multiple languages including the English version.

Spotify's Gimlet studio, Moore's production company FortySix and Isaac's Mad Gene Media are producing the English version of 'Case 63.' Directed by Mimi O'Donnell and produced by Katie Pastore, the original podcast was created and written by Julio Rojas. 'Caso 63' ranked No. 1 in Spotify's top podcast charts for nearly a month in Argentina and Mexico after its premiere on November 12, 2020. It also was the top-trending podcast in the five countries of Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and the United States.

'Paciente 63,' the Brazilian adaptation had ranked No. 1 in the country's local trending podcasts chart for more than two weeks after its premiere in July 2021, as per Variety. In India, a version 'Virus 2062' had released in September, which topped Spotify's local trending chart and moved to the top five list on Spotify's local top podcasts chart. (ANI)

