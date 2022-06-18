Chicago P.D. Season 10 is official now, get updates on plotline & cast!

NBC's Chicago P.D. Season 9 closed on May 25, 2022, with the cliffhangers portraying two members of the Intelligence had close calls, while two other key players from this season died on a shocking note.

Following the showing ends, fans started expecting Chicago P.D. Season 10. The good news is NBC has officially confirmed the tenth season and now it's time to wait and count the days of its release.

Following the previous record, NBC has announced that Chicago P.D. will return for Season 10 in fall 2022, though the ninth season was delayed due to the pandemic and was released in September 2021.

Chicago P.D. is an American police procedural action drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead as a part of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise. The show follows the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue the perpetrators of the city's major street offenses.

As for its cast list, fans might see the returns of Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, and Amy Morton as Trudy Platt. Hopefully, some new faces will join Chicago P.D. S10.

According to NBC Insider, Chicago P.D. Season 10 will feature: "Between law enforcement and navigating interpersonal relationships, how the Chicago P.D. characters respond to chaos is part of the reason fans keep coming back for more. From busted drug deals to inner-city corruption, you never know what emergency the Chicago P.D. team will tackle next. While cities like New York and Los Angeles often receive attention from Dick Wolf, the Chicago-set franchise provides a fresh take on first responder action amid the backdrop of the Windy City, led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe)."

Stay tuned to Devidscourse to know more updates on the mystery and thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 10.

