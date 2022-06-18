Left Menu

I'm scared of tattoos: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been promoting the film in full swing. Apart from being one of the most fashionable actors in the industry, Varun is known for his honest and candid interviews.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:29 IST
I'm scared of tattoos: Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been promoting the film in full swing. Apart from being one of the most fashionable actors in the industry, Varun is known for his honest and candid interviews. Speaking to ANI, Varun made a strange revelation. The muscular hunk told ANI that he is scared of tattoos! In an interview conducted on Friday, when asked about his tattoo in the film, Varun said, "nahi yaar main tattoo se thoda dar jaata hun".

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who were seated right beside Varun, also agreed in unison. Anil Kapoor said that he wouldn't ever get a tattoo even though he enjoyed sporting a fake one in his film 'Malang'. While stating that getting a tattoo is a personal choice, Neetu Kapoor said, "bhagwaan ne aapko shareer diya hai, usko kyun kharab karna, mera manna aisa hai ki nahi karna chahiye, jisko karna hai woh kare".

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and is slated to release on June 24. The family drama is directed by Raj Mehta. Two days ago, the actors and makers released the film's first original track 'Nain Ta Heere'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022