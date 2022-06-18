Lauren Graham, Peter Krause ended relationship after 10 years

Actors Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have parted ways after being together for more than a decade. According to Page Six, an alumni representative of Graham confirmed on Friday that the two actors "quietly ended their relationship last year."

In addition, the 'Six Feet Under' star, Krause shared an interview on 'Live With Kelly' that back in 2017 when Lauren had moved 'some furniture into her apartment', he still did not get the 'signal' that they would be going their separate ways. "She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. "I didn't catch the signal," said Krause, as reported by Page Six.

Graham and Krause met each other on the sets of a sitcom titled "Caroline in the City" in the year 1995. However, they started dating in 2010 during the shoot of the web series 'Parenthood'. Talking about their relationship in a 2017 interview, the 'Glimore Girls' star revealed, "We couldn't stop talking. Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. Once we got together... It was like, 'You like me, and I like you.' It gave me an understanding of life."

However, things took a turn for the worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Page Six. Krause had implemented several protocols in the house in the absence of Graham, which the latter found out once she returned to her husband and son, Roman, from working in Vancouver for five months. In a special appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April 2021, Graham talking about his husband and son admitted, "It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who ... they were like, 'We don't do it that way anymore.' They were like, 'No, this is how things happen.'"

Lauren Graham was last seen in the 2019 movie 'It Takes a Lunatic' starring Alec Baldwin and Michael Douglas while Peter Krause last appeared in the film, 'Saint Judy' featuring Michelle Monaghan, and Alfred Molina. (ANI)

