Left Menu

Lauren Graham, Peter Krause ended relationship after 10 years

Actors Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have parted ways after being together for more than a decade.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:24 IST
Lauren Graham, Peter Krause ended relationship after 10 years
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have parted ways after being together for more than a decade. According to Page Six, an alumni representative of Graham confirmed on Friday that the two actors "quietly ended their relationship last year."

In addition, the 'Six Feet Under' star, Krause shared an interview on 'Live With Kelly' that back in 2017 when Lauren had moved 'some furniture into her apartment', he still did not get the 'signal' that they would be going their separate ways. "She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. "I didn't catch the signal," said Krause, as reported by Page Six.

Graham and Krause met each other on the sets of a sitcom titled "Caroline in the City" in the year 1995. However, they started dating in 2010 during the shoot of the web series 'Parenthood'. Talking about their relationship in a 2017 interview, the 'Glimore Girls' star revealed, "We couldn't stop talking. Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. Once we got together... It was like, 'You like me, and I like you.' It gave me an understanding of life."

However, things took a turn for the worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Page Six. Krause had implemented several protocols in the house in the absence of Graham, which the latter found out once she returned to her husband and son, Roman, from working in Vancouver for five months. In a special appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April 2021, Graham talking about his husband and son admitted, "It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who ... they were like, 'We don't do it that way anymore.' They were like, 'No, this is how things happen.'"

Lauren Graham was last seen in the 2019 movie 'It Takes a Lunatic' starring Alec Baldwin and Michael Douglas while Peter Krause last appeared in the film, 'Saint Judy' featuring Michelle Monaghan, and Alfred Molina. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy one back; NBA-Warriors poised for more glory after Finals win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022