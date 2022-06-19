Left Menu

Filming of feature adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X' complete

The shooting on the feature film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is finished.The Netflix movie is a yet-to-be titled murder mystery, and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.Kareena took to her Instagram page to announce the wrap on Saturday evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The shooting on the feature film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller ''The Devotion of Suspect X'', directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is finished.

The Netflix movie is a yet-to-be titled murder mystery, and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena took to her Instagram page to announce the wrap on Saturday evening.

''DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is ... @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh,'' she wrote alongside the pictures with the film's team.

Netflix officially announced the film, based on the 2005 novel by Keigo Higashino, in March.

The movie, which marks Kareena's OTT debut, is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh's banner Boundscript and Seoul-based production house Kross Pictures.

Kareena will next be seen in ''Laal Singh Chadha'', the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit ''Forrest Gump'' which is slated to be released on August 11.

Ahlawat was most recently seen in the ZEE5 series ''The Broken News'' and Varma will soon feature in ''Darlings'', another Netflix film.

Ghosh last directed ''Typewriter'', a series for the streamer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

