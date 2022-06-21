One Piece Chapter 1054: Fans could get more scoops on One Piece Day!

One of the most popular and longest-running Japanese manga One Piece will start its Final Saga in the upcoming chapters. The Wano Arc is yet to be complete. Seemingly, something more interesting is still in store in the arc, before it ends.

Eiichiro Oda, One Piece's creator, has announced a brief hiatus for the manga in preparation for the start of its final saga, which begins on July 24 with chapter 1054. According to a translation from the Library of Ohara on Twitter, Oda will use the break not just for rest. He says, "I want to fix up the structure for the final saga so I can tighten it up as soon as possible."

Eiichiro Oda's message about taking a month-long break to prepare for the final saga of One Piece pic.twitter.com/90ACiQi8zQ — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 7, 2022

Before returning with One Piece Chapter 1054 on July 24, a live stream has been announced to be held for "One Piece Day". The series will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Hopefully, fans will get some updates regarding "One Piece: Film RED" which is set to be theatrically released in August.

／Calling all One Piece fans!The ultimate festival is set to start!＼Manga, anime, movies, games...Everything One Piece is here!The "ONE PIECE DAY" worldwide streaming event is coming 7/22 & 7/23（JST）!Get the scoop! See you soon!#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECEDAY pic.twitter.com/uAavZuP093 — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) June 9, 2022

Fans are eagerly waiting to know how the Straw Hats Pirate starts his new journey in One Piece Chapter 1054. There are more stories left in the Wano Arc.

Though raw scans and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1054 is yet to come, Twitter user Epicop shared that there could be a mishap in One Piece Chapter 1054. Fans could see an accidental death in the upcoming chapter. Check out the post below.

#ONEPIECE1054 Chapter 1054 is related to the word 「事故死」 which means "Accidental Death." pic.twitter.com/Lipj2yFsCy — Epicop (@Epicopboy) June 20, 2022

In the last chapter, the festival begins. There are festive environments in both the Flower Capital and Onigashima, as the alliance defeated the Beasts Pirates and with the announcement of the country's new shogun. Yamato joins the Straw Hat Pirates unofficially and introduces herself to the crew.

Wano country people are celebrating Luffy's victory and the recent downfall of Kaido and Big Mom, the Goresei's are planning the abduction of Robin. They are also concerned about Luffy's new bounty poster with the letter 'D'. The new bounties of Luffy, Law and Kid are 3 billion Berries each. Kid rushes to Flower Capital to meet Luffy.

Besides, Greenbull "Ryokugyu" is on the way to Wano. Fans get a clear look at Admiral Ryokogyu. He is strong but his nature is the same as Kizaru's to attack Pirates when they are at their weakest. The real name of Ryokugyu is Aramaki.

Robin meets Hitetsu in the basement of the castle. Hitetsu reveals he is Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's dad. Robin asked him about the ancient weapons pluton. Kozuki answered it is in Wano.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1054 is yet to be out.

