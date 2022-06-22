Left Menu

French actor Lea Seydoux is all set to step into the shoes of Lady Margot, a critical character in Denis Villeneuve's next film 'Dune

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:52 IST
Lea Seydoux to star in Dune 2
Lea Seydoux (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
French actor Lea Seydoux is all set to step into the shoes of Lady Margot, a critical character in Denis Villeneuve's next film 'Dune: Part Two'. Helmed by the director of the hit sci-fi film 'Arrival', Villeneuve will commence shooting on the sequel of 'Dune' in the latter half of the year, reported Variety. Actors Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson will be returning to 'Dune: Part Two' amongst others.

Apart from Seydoux, the ensemble cast of the film includes some new actors like Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh as well. Villeneuve wil be co-writing the script of 'Dune: Part Two' with Jon Spaihts. According to Variety, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Mary Parent, Tanya Lapointe, and Cale Boyter are the producers of the film, while Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, David Valdes, and Kim Herbert are the executive producers.

Seydoux will play an important role in 'Dune: Part Two', being a major ally of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides. As per the novel, 'Dune' written by author Frank Herbert, Lady Margot has an important part in the story, especially when she warns Paul's mother Lady Jessica, played by the talented Rebecca Ferguson, about supposed treachery, reported Variety. Seydoux's role will involve a scene having Count Fenring with his wife Feyd-Rautha. However, the role of Fenring is yet to be cast.

Seydoux is best known for her appearances in several James Bond films like 'No Time to Die', and 'Spectre'. She was recently featured in David Cronenberg's sci-fil movie, 'Crimes of the Future' also starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. Previously, 'Dune' which was released on October 22, the previous year, grossed a total of USD 400.6 million worldwide, one of Warner Bros' most successful box office records, reported Variety. 'Dune' was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and bagged six awards for visual effects, sound, original score, production design, editing and cinematography.

'Dune 2' is set to hit the theatres next year on October 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

