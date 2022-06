Entertainment News Roundup: Top dog to be named at U.S. Westminster show; Ben Stiller says 'really tough' to see Ukraine refugees' plight and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Top dog to be named at U.S. Westminster show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will name its best in the show on Wednesday, extending a U.S. tradition that dates to 1877 in bringing together dog breeders and dog lovers for a competition that has become a mainstay annual television event. Finalists in seven groups will compete for the overall title in Tarrytown, New York, about 25 miles (40 km) north of New York City. They have been winnowed down from more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties in America's most prestigious dog show.

Ben Stiller says 'really tough' to see Ukraine refugees' plight

Actor Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, has said it was "distressing" to hear the experiences of people displaced by the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped to shine a light on their plight with his visit to the country. He added that it was crucial for people not to turn away from and lose interest in the war, now that it had been going on for several months.

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

American pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with an early release of her single 'Break My Soul' from her upcoming album 'Renaissance', setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into rising worker anger at conditions. "I'm gonna find new drive/damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five /And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," sings the artist, adding "I just quit my job."

Canada passes bill to compel local content on streaming platforms

Canada's lower house of the parliament passed legislation on Tuesday that would bring online streaming platforms under the stewardship of the country's broadcast regulator and compel firms like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify to offer more local content. The bill, brought by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, cleared the House of Commons by 208 votes to 117, with support from the opposition New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois.

Obamas find new podcast home at Audible after Spotify exit

The Obamas' media company Higher Ground has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Inc-owned Audible to make original audio content, after ending its three-year run with Spotify. The terms of the agreement announced on Tuesday were not disclosed. The deal gives Audible the right to have a first look at the new material before others in the industry get access to it.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis is under house arrest in southern Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, accusations that the Canadian director denies, his lawyers said on Monday. "Mr Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday with an emergency measure issued by the Brindisi prosecutors and is now under house arrest in Ostuni. He will be questioned by Thursday by a judge who will have to decide whether or not to confirm the detention," his Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia told Reuters.

'Umbrella Academy' siblings return to face new doomsday threat

The squabbling siblings of "The Umbrella Academy" return for more superhero antics this week, contending with a fresh universal threat and some new family rivals. Season three of the hit Netflix show sees the introduction of the slicker Sparrow Academy as well as the transition of the character Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves, mirroring the personal life of actor Elliot Page.

(With inputs from agencies.)