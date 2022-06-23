Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore ties the knot with Himanshu Singh

Singer Neha Singh Rathore, who became the talk of the town with her song 'Mei Ka Ba', has tied the knot with Himanshu Singh in Lucknow recently. The wedding of Neha and Himanshu, a native of Hede Pakariya village in Ambedkar Nagar, was held at Nilansh Theme Park in Lucknow on June 21.

Several pictures from the function have surfaced online in which the guests can be seen posing with the bride and groom. Neha opted for a green and pink silk saree, while Himanshu donned a traditional black bandhgala suit.

Neha and Himanshu, who is the son of Suryakanth Pandey, got engaged in 2021 but their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Neha enjoys a huge fan base on Instagram and Facebook. Currently, she boasts the support of over 59 thousand Instagram followers. She has not posted any pictures from her wedding on her social media handles yet.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to circulate her pictures on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They also extended their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. (ANI)

