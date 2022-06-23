Left Menu

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore ties the knot with Himanshu Singh

Singer Neha Singh Rathore, who became the talk of the town with her song 'Mei Ka Ba', has tied the knot with Himanshu Singh in Lucknow recently.

ANI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:17 IST
Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore ties the knot with Himanshu Singh
Neha Singh Rathore and Himanshu Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uttar Pradesh

Singer Neha Singh Rathore, who became the talk of the town with her song 'Mei Ka Ba', has tied the knot with Himanshu Singh in Lucknow recently. The wedding of Neha and Himanshu, a native of Hede Pakariya village in Ambedkar Nagar, was held at Nilansh Theme Park in Lucknow on June 21.

Several pictures from the function have surfaced online in which the guests can be seen posing with the bride and groom. Neha opted for a green and pink silk saree, while Himanshu donned a traditional black bandhgala suit.

Neha and Himanshu, who is the son of Suryakanth Pandey, got engaged in 2021 but their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Neha enjoys a huge fan base on Instagram and Facebook. Currently, she boasts the support of over 59 thousand Instagram followers. She has not posted any pictures from her wedding on her social media handles yet.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to circulate her pictures on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They also extended their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022