'It will be a very different America,' says Bill Maher on U.S. Supreme Court's abortion verdict

Bill Maher took time out during his latest episode on HBO's Real Time to address the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. The host was the only late-night personality to tape an episode after Friday's announcement that the Court had voted 6-3 to strike down the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. He also referenced a Thursday decision from the Supreme Court to strike down a New York law limiting the carrying of firearms outside the home, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The host Bill Maher said, "The Supreme Court has been very busy; today they overturned Roe v. Wade. If you're keeping score at home, it's guns 1, women nothing. Welcome to right-wing America, where if you want to end a young life, you have to shoot them." The host also mentioned the fact that former President Donald Trump had appointed three of the Justices that were part of the majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "Trump is out of office, but his awfulness lingers on. He's like a fart with bad hair," said Maher.

Maher was referring to a controversy during Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign over a term she used in a 1996 speech about the Black youth, for which she later apologized. "I just want to say to all you purists on the left who could not bring yourself to vote for Hillary Clinton because she said 'super-predator' in 1996, enjoy getting super pregnant in 2022," he said. The host went on to add, "It's gonna be a fun America we're gonna live in, isn't it? A very different America: Now, when you ask a drug dealer if he's holding, it'll be about the morning-after pill."

Many other Hollywood notables also expressed their views on the Supreme Court ruling, including Taylor Swift, who said that she is "absolutely terrified that this is where we are." (ANI)

